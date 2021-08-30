China clears all COVID-19 high-risk areas

Xinhua) 08:59, August 30, 2021

KUNMING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China cleared all of its high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The last high-risk area, a community in the border city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province, was lowered to a medium-risk area for COVID-19 at noon on Sunday.

The latest epidemic resurgence in the city started in early July, with a total of 114 locally transmitted cases reported since then. To date, 93 of them have been cured and discharged from hospital, and 21 are still being treated, according to the city's headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control.

