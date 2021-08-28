Languages

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Over 2.01 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 16:54, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.01 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.

