AI software provides legal services to millions of families

An artificial intelligence (AI) software system – a kind of 5G-powered robot – is increasingly being used by the legal community in China.

The robot helps users draft legal letters and offers legal aid services in criminal, civil and administrative cases. In helping users draft legal letters, after a user tells the robot what his or her need is, such as drafting a residential real estate purchase agreement, it will write an eight-page contract based on information about the house it has collected from the user while communicating with him or her in greater depth. The document can then be downloaded after the user scans a QR code.

The robot has beaten some experienced human lawyers in their investigation into legal facts and the provision of legal consulting services during competitions held to test the system’s capabilities.

The robot, developed by NEWGO AI, a technology company in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, has been upgraded several times so as to efficiently serve users. At present, it has been introduced to public legal service centers and legal aid centers in multiple provinces and cities such as Beijing, Hebei, Sichuan, Guizhou and Inner Mongolia.

Earlier this year, the technology company entered into cooperation with China Telecom, making the robot available for all IPTV users in Chongqing. The users can access legal consulting services provided by the AI system on their televisions by asking the system questions and getting answers from it.

The AI system was displayed at the Smart China Expo 2021 held in Chongqing. Wu Yi, developer of the AI system and also president of the Chongqing-based technology company, said the system is expected to offer a hand in the smart handling of political and legislative affairs and better satisfy people’s need for legal assistance.

