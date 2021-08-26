New legislation widens access to legal aid in China

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, has adopted a new law on legal aid, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The law on legal aid will further expand the channels for providing legal aid services, and mobilize more forces to participate, said Guo Linmao, an official with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

Besides legal aid institutions established by judicial administration departments, mass organizations including trade unions, communist youth leagues and women's federations can provide legal aid services in accordance with the law.

Legal aid volunteers including personnel engaged in legal education or research in institutions of higher learning or scientific research, law students and other eligible individuals are allowed to provide such services.

Guo said that legal aid workers can, depending on the situation, provide legal aid services in various forms, including legal consultation, drafting of legal documents and criminal defense and representative services.

