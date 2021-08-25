Political advisors discuss environmental protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

August 25, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, presides over a session on strengthening ecological and environmental protection on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its adaptation to climate change in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a session on Tuesday to pool wisdom on strengthening ecological and environmental protection on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its adaptation to climate change.

The session, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang stressed efforts to consolidate the achievements of ecological and environmental protection on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, assess the impact of global climate change and human activities on the plateau in a scientific way, and take multiple measures to improve its resilience to climate change, so as to effectively protect the plateau, while providing long-term support for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

He called on political advisors to make good use of supervision methods as well as consultation over the handling of related proposals, with a view to promoting ecological and environmental protection on the plateau, together with adaptation to climate change.

Attendees at the session noted the improvement of the plateau's overall ecological and environmental conditions over the past years, but said the plateau's natural ecosystem is inherently fragile and sensitive.

It is necessary to establish and improve a comprehensive observation network for the atmosphere, glaciers, snow cover, frozen soil, lakes, forests and grasses on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to their proposals.

They also called for the establishment of an early-warning system for climate-change related risks on the plateau.

Meanwhile, the attendees highlighted the need to strengthen the scientific development and utilization of the plateau's climate resources, restore and protect forests, grasses and other vegetation scientifically, and establish a sound joint working mechanism among related departments to tackle relevant problems.

