Serbia claims men's water polo gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:52, August 09, 2021

Gold medalists of Team Serbia pose for a photo on the men's water polo awarding ceremony at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbia came out the winner in the last competition event at the Tokyo Olympic Games by defeating Greece 13-10 in the men's water polo final here on Sunday.

Nikola Jaksic, Dusko Pijetlovic and Filip Filipovic each had a brace as Serbia led 6-3 after the first quarter.

Greece bounced back from there, pulling within 8-7 after two quarters and 10-9 going into the final quarter.

Serbia regained their ground afterward. Jaksic add another goal, and Serbia defended well to secure their gold.

Hungary settled for bronze after going past Spain 9-5.

