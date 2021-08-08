COVID-19 community transmission substantial or high in most of U.S.: CDC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 community transmission is substantial or high in most of the United States, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a weekly report on Friday.

Most U.S. states and jurisdictions are experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, said the report updated by CDC on its website.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase, especially in communities with lower vaccination coverage, said the report.

The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (89,977) increased 33.7 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (67,274).

The current 7-day average of new hospital admissions for July 28-Aug. 3 was 7,707, 40.0 percent increase from the prior 7-day average.

The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (377) increased 34.8 percent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (280).

Substantial transmission means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while high transmission is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to CDC'S four-tiered system that measures the level of community transmission.

