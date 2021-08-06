Politicizing origins undermines global fight against COVID-19, says Chinese ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- An unhealthy trend of politicizing the origins of the coronavirus by certain countries has seriously undermined global efforts to stem the disease's spread, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said in a signed article published in Pakistani media Thursday.

"The once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc, posing a great threat to the lives and health of people all over the world," Nong said in the article, adding that the international community needs solidarity and cooperation more than ever in the face of this common crisis.

The plan for the second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus unilaterally put forward by the World Health Organization Secretariat without consensus among its members failed to consider the latest global research on origins tracing, the Chinese envoy noted.

"China has always taken an open, transparent, scientific and cooperative attitude on the issue of origin-tracing ... China is ready to actively participate in the origin-tracing studies in a truly scientific manner, meanwhile is firmly against the use of origin-tracing as a tool for political gain and an excuse to slander other countries," Nong said.

Calling the joint efforts between China and Pakistan to fight the virus a good example for global cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Nong noted that China has made Pakistan a priority for vaccine aid and exports.

China will continue to meet the vaccine demand of Pakistan within all its capacity and assist Pakistan in strengthening its national health system and tackling the disruptions of the pandemic to economic and social development, Nong continued.

"As the largest developing country and a responsible member of the international community, China has always championed to the vision of building a global community of health for all, and supported global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," Nong noted.

