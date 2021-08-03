Chinese FM to attend meetings on East Asia cooperation

Xinhua) 10:44, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum via videoconferences from Aug. 3 to 6, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

Wang will attend the meetings at the invitation of Haji Erywan, second minister of foreign affairs of Brunei, the rotating chair of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Hua added.

