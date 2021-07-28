Home>>
Chinese FM meets with Afghan Taliban's political chief
(Xinhua) 16:13, July 28, 2021
TIANJIN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met here with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan's Taliban.
