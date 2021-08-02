10 regions beat national GDP growth rate

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:21, August 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows a view of the Gezhouba Dam on the Yangtze River in Yichang, Central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Of the 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions that have released their GDP figures for the first six months, 10 saw their GDP numbers exceed the national average growth rate of 12.7 percent, People's Daily reported.

Central China's Hubei province registered a stunning 28.5 percent growth－highest among the 31 regions. Its GDP totaled 2.28 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth for the past two years of 1.8 percent. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the province's GDP growth fell 19.3 percent during the same period of last year.

A total of 11 regions witnessed their GDP top more than two trillion yuan in the first half of this year. South China's Guangdong province recorded 5.72 trillion yuan in its GDP and took the top spot. The GDP of Jiangsu and Shandong provinces reached 5.52 trillion yuan and 3.89 trillion yuan, ranking second and third, respectively.

Among the 11 regions that saw their GDP top more than two trillion yuan in the first half of this year, six came from the eastern region, while four from the central region.

The Yangtze River Delta was the strongest performer. The GDP of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces totaled more than 13 trillion yuan, accounting for nearly 25 percent of the total. Jiangsu province saw its GDP stand at 5.52 trillion yuan, up 13.2 percent year-on-year, and the region's average annual GDP growth for the past two years came in at 6.9 percent.

In terms of the average annual GDP growth for the past two years, 17 regions exceeded the "national line" of 5.3 percent. Tibet autonomous region saw the figure stand at 7.1 percent, the highest in the country. In the first half, Tibet witnessed its GDP top 92.61 billion yuan, up 9.1 percent year-on-year.

The per capital GDP of Beijing and Shanghai both surpassed 80,000 yuan in the first six months, while Jiangsu, Fujian, Zhejiang provinces, and Tianjin municipality saw their figures top 50,000 yuan.

