Chinese mainland reports 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:33, August 02, 2021

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Gaoxin District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 40 were reported in Jiangsu, seven in Hunan, two each in Beijing and Hubei, and one each in Shandong, Henan, Hainan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 43 new imported cases, of which 16 were reported in Yunnan, four each in Beijing and Fujian, three each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and two each in Shanghai, Shandong, Henan, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day, the commission added.

A total of 7,475 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,789 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 686 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,103 by Sunday, including 1,091 patients still receiving treatment, 24 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,376 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 60 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 476 asymptomatic cases, of whom 379 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,688 cases, including 789 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,715 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,879 had been discharged in Taiwan.

