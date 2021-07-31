Home>>
Dutch sailor Badloe wins men's windsurfer RS:X gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 15:57, July 31, 2021
Dutch sailor Kiran Badloe clinched the men's windsurfer RS:X gold after coming second in the medal race here on Saturday.
This is the third consecutive gold for the surfing powerhouse at the Olympics.
The three-time class world champion Badloe enjoyed a 19-point lead over second-place Thomas Goyard of France before the medal race, and finished runner-up to safely bag the gold medal.
Goyard won the silver and China's Bi Kun took the bronze.
