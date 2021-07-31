Dutch sailor Badloe wins men's windsurfer RS:X gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:57, July 31, 2021

Dutch sailor Kiran Badloe clinched the men's windsurfer RS:X gold after coming second in the medal race here on Saturday.

This is the third consecutive gold for the surfing powerhouse at the Olympics.

The three-time class world champion Badloe enjoyed a 19-point lead over second-place Thomas Goyard of France before the medal race, and finished runner-up to safely bag the gold medal.

Goyard won the silver and China's Bi Kun took the bronze.

(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Bianji)