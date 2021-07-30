Villagers shake off poverty by planting Chinese herbal plant on cliffs

July 30, 2021

Two villagers climb up the cliff to pick Dendrobium candidum. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Villagers from Changxing village, Sanming city, east China's Fujian Province have achieved prosperity by cultivating Dendrobium candidum, a precious herbal plant used in traditional Chinese medicine, on cliffs.

Why do these villagers grow Dendrobium candidum on cliffs? It's because the plant cultivated in simulated wild conditions is more popular among customers and the desiccated products can be sold at more than 50,000 yuan ($7,735) per kilogram, which is 10 times more than that of those planted in the ground.

"Although the cost of planting is high, the management costs are fairly low. Furthermore, Dendrobium candidum can be returned to its natural growth state when planted on cliffs,” said Zhu Kongcai who has been in the business for over a decade, under the technical guidance from relevant experts.

To date, over 100 fellow villagers have joined a cooperative set up by Zhu and mastered the techniques of planting Dendrobium candidum on cliffs. Thanks to their efforts, many have led well-off lives and built new houses.

"Planting the precious herbal plant Dendrobium candidum has brought great changes to our life," Zhu noted.

