China beats US to win 10m air rifle mixed team at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 15:53, July 27, 2021

Yang Qian (L) and Yang Haoran of China competes during the 10m air rifle mixed team final between China and the United States at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese pair of Yang Qian/Yang Haoran defeated the United States' Mary Carolynn Tucker/Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13 in the 10m air rifle mixed team event final at the Asaka Shooting Range here on Tuesday.

This is the second gold for Olympic debutant Yang Qian, who won the first gold of Tokyo 2020 in the women's individual event while Yang Haoran added a gold to his individual bronze.

Both teams were in good form as the match was tied four times before the two Yangs shot for 21.3 points to the 20.8 of their opponents to win the third gold for the Chinese shooting team.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yulia Karimova/Sergey Kamenskiy helped ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) win the bronze with a 17-9 victory over South Korea.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)