China miss gold in men's synchronised 10m platform at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 15:53, July 26, 2021

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Cao Yuan/Chen Aisen missed out on the chance to win China's fifth successive Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronized 10m platform, as Britain's Tom Daley/Matty Lee took the gold here on Monday afternoon.

Cao/Chen led until the fourth round, but British divers came from behind from there to register 471.81 points in total. The Chinese duo finished with 470.58 points. Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) tallied a third-best 439.92 points.

"It was surely disappointing without the gold medal. We should have focused more on details. The British pair stayed quite calm until the win," said Cao.

It is Britain's second Olympic gold medal in men's diving, after the gold in the men's synchronized 3m springboard in 2016.

China won four successive Olympic gold medals in the men's synchronized 10m platform since 2004.

China won nine of the last 10 gold medals in the event at Olympic Games and world championships combined, with the exception coming at the world championships in 2013 when Germany won the world title.

