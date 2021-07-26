Chinese mainland reports 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:17, July 26, 2021

A health worker collects nucleic acid sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a community in Jiangning District of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2021.(Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, of which 18 were reported in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 7,246 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,654 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 592 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,605 by Sunday, including 741 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,228 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 436 asymptomatic cases, of whom 411 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,571 cases, including 786 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,698 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,555 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)