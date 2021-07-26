American shooter Shaner wins men's 10m air rifle gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 12:45, July 26, 2021

Sheng Lihao (L) of China, William Shaner (C) of the United States and Yang Haoran of China react during the ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 men's 10m air rifle final in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- American marksman William Shaner won the gold medal in men's 10m air rifle here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old set a new Olympic record of 251.6 points, beating the Chinese duo of Sheng Lihao and Yang Haoran, who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Yang, who did not qualify for the final at the Rio Olympics, was the top finisher in the qualification with an Olympic record of 632.7 points.

Shaking off a slow start in the final, he was unable to surpass his 16-year-old teammate Sheng, who shot for 250.9 points, including a 10.8 final shot.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)