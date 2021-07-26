Highlights of women's artistic gymnastics qualification at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 10:03, July 26, 2021

Tang Xijing of China performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastics qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)