Chinese weightlifter Chen rallies to clinch Olympic men's 67kg gold
(Xinhua) 09:56, July 26, 2021
Chen Lijun of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the men's 67kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese weightlifter Chen Lijun rallied in the clean and jerk to claim the men's 67kg gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
This is China's third gold medal in as many categories in weightlifting at these Games.
Trailing by 6kg after the snatch, Chen succeeded in jerking 187kg on his second attempt to equal the Olympic total record of 332kg.
Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano of Colombia, who won the snatch, had to settle for silver with 331kg. Mirko Zanni of Italy took bronze with 322kg.
