Farewell to 46-yr-old gymnast Chusovitina as she ends 8th Olympic journey

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- When Oksana Chusovitina returned to the vault of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, everyone on the scene held their breath, waiting to see whether the 46-year-old Uzbek gymnast would continue her journey.

But this time, luck was not on Chusovitina's side in the vault qualification.

On her first jump, her right foot stepped out of bounds on dismounting, scoring 14.500 points.

With another error in her landing, she received 13.833 points for her second jump.

When her final score was displayed on the screen along with a ranking of 11th, Chusovitina's eighth Olympic journey came to an end.

Chusovitina turned to her coach, her petite body buried in his broad arms. She did not hold back tears this time.

There were no spectators at the Ariake Gymnastics Center, but thunderous applause resonated in the near-empty venue. The judges, volunteers, media workers and others paid tribute in a standing ovation to the great athlete who dedicated her life to showing the Olympic spirit. The applause lingered under the dome of the venue for a long time without stopping.

"I had been preparing for things to end here, but it's impossible to be fully ready for this," Chusovitina told reporters after the competition. "I have spent a lot of time in gymnastics, now there isn't much time left."

The story of Chusovitina's eight Olympic experiences is legendary, starting in 1992 when she competed on behalf of the Unified Team of ex-Soviet states, then representing Uzbekistan, before switching to German citizenship in 2006, and finally restoring her Uzbek citizenship in 2013.

When Chusovitina's three-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2002, she sold her possessions and competed frantically in the hope that the prize money would pay for his medical treatment.

She took German citizenship to compete in various world events for a higher income and better medical care. She brought Germany a silver medal in the women's vault at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she was 33. The story of "I dare not grow old until you are well" has touched countless people.

After her son's recovery, Chusovitina continued to compete, but this time it was the love for gymnastics that kept her going. "There is no secret. I just love gymnastics and no one ever forced me to compete. I do so with pleasure," she said.

At the age of 46, Chusovitina competed against gymnasts of her son's age in the sport that she loves. Wiping away her tears, she smiled broadly as she posed for photos with young gymnasts from around the world on the sidelines of the arena.

With blue, white and green nail polish of the Uzbek national flag on her fingers and bright earrings, Chusovitina is still shining in the world of gymnastics, filled with love of life and pursuit of beauty.

Although she has left the Tokyo Olympic arena early, many are still looking forward to seeing her again.

See you again, Oksana!

