Home>>
Over 1.52 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 11:27, July 25, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.52 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's National Games to operate with closed-loop management amid pandemic
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese vaccines play vital role in Thailand's battle against COVID-19
- US indeed the one being “irresponsible” and “dangerous” on origin tracing
- U.S. is fooling itself by attempting to cover up failure in response to COVID-19 through political manipulation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.