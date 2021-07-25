We Are China

Over 1.52 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 11:27, July 25, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.52 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)