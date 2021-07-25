China will take countermeasures against foreign bullying: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:43, July 25, 2021

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Saturday said that any bullying sanction will meet harsh countermeasures.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council expressed resolute support for the Chinese foreign ministry's decision of imposing reciprocal sanctions on six individuals and one entity from the United States.

They have been harming China's national interests by fabricating facts and spreading rumors on Hong Kong-related issues and should be held accountable and punished according to China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the spokesperson said.

China has never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated people of any other country, and will never allow such things to happen to it, the spokesperson added.

