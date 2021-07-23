UASR holds summer course on Han and Tang civilizations in museums and legal protection

The University Alliance of the Silk Road (UASR) has recently run a summer course entitled Han and Tang Civilizations in Museums and Legal Protection 2021 in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province.

By tapping into the museum resources of Xi'an, the course created an amazing immersive and interactive cultural experience for all the participants. At the Shaanxi Medical History Museum, participants experienced traditional Chinese medicine therapies, such as massage, acupuncture, cupping and moxibustion. At the Hanyangling Museum, they donned Han-style clothing and learned about Han etiquette culture. At the Shaanxi Qin Opera Museum, they watched a Qin opera performance by nationally renowned actors and actresses such as Shao Ying and Li Qiong. At the Shaanxi History Museum, they got a glimpse of the Zhou, Qin, Han and Tang dynasties from historical exhibits. At the Forest of Stone Steles Museum, they were deeply impressed by ancient Chinese stone carvings and calligraphy works. Ma Yi, an Egyptian student, said that he wanted to contribute to cultural exchanges between China and Egypt in the future.

The participants also attended lectures given by renowned experts and scholars, such as Liu Shuguang, Chairman of the Chinese Museums Association, Jiang Bo, Vice Chairman of ICOMOS-CHINA, and Professor Ma Zhiguo, Dean of the Institute of Intellectual Property of XJTU, on cultural relics and museums in China, preservation of traditional Chinese medicine, underwater archaeology in China, Han and Tang civilizations and the Silk Road, as well as the legal protection of cultural creations in museums.

Participants in the course came from 13 universities, including Peking University, Fudan University, Renmin University of China, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Xiamen University, Soochow University and Yunnan University. Since July 20, the course has been offered online for free to members of UASR.

The course was jointly organized by UASR and the Cultural Relics Bureau of Shaanxi Province and co-hosted by the Institute of Intellectual Property and the School of International Education, Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU). It has attracted 42 students from Egypt, the Philippines, South Korea, the United States, Pakistan, Indonesia as well as China’s Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan province.

