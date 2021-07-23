Biden's China policy damaging, riskier than expected: media

Xinhua) 11:50, July 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The core foreign policy of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is all about confronting China and far riskier than Washington seems to realize, Foreign Policy Magazine commented recently.

Washington's intensifying showdown is likely "to make things worse, while damaging other U.S. interests in the process," the publication warned in an opinion piece published Wednesday.

The Biden administration's diplomatic and economic moves all share the same objective: to "counter China's growing international influence, bolster America's standing and resilience, and prevent Beijing from taking advantage of U.S. trade policy," it said.

The administration, the article added, is also betting that such a confrontational approach toward China may help it politically, "inoculating it against Republican attacks and currying favor with American voters."

However, short-term politics aside, Biden's China policy seems unlikely to accomplish other goals laid down by the administration, and "much of the administration's anti-China campaign could easily fail or backfire," it argued.

This is because, many of the initiatives involved in the campaign will require support from allies at home and abroad -- support that will be hard to muster; and even if allies are kept on board, many of the administration's recent moves risk making the world more, not less, dangerous for the United States, it argued.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)