Table tennis by numbers at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 16:36, July 22, 2021

TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Following are the statistics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games table tennis competitions which get underway at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Saturday:

152,327 - Total points scored in the history of Olympic Games singles events.

5911 - Total sets played in Olympic Games singles events.

1992 - Jan-Ove Waldner of Sweden is the only Olympic Games table tennis gold medalist from Europe. He was the men's singles champion at Barcelona 1992.

35 - Jorgen Persson of Sweden played a record 35 Olympic Games table tennis matches. Fourth place at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 were his best performances.

30 - Wang Liqin of China is the oldest Olympic Games gold medalist in table tennis, winning gold in the team event at Beijing 2008, aged 30.

28 - China has won 28 of the 32 gold medals in the history of Olympic table tennis.

15 - Mima Ito of Japan became the youngest Olympic Games medalist in table tennis when, aged 15, she was part of Japan's women's team that claimed bronze at Rio 2016.

12 - Hend Zaza of Syria will be 12 years and 204 days when the competition starts on July 24. She is the youngest competitor at Tokyo 2020.

8 - At London 2012, the 17-year-old Caroline Kumahara of Brazil conceded an Olympic-low eight points in her preliminary-round match against Yasmin Farah of Djibouti.

5 - Wang Nan of China in women's events and Wang Hao of China in men's events have won a record five medals in table tennis.

