China to start military recruitment for second half of 2021

Xinhua) 14:12, July 21, 2021

Officers and soldiers of the Chinese naval fleet for escort mission line up on the deck at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 28, 2020. (Photo by Jiang Shan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China will be starting its military recruitment for the second half of this year, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of National Defense.

Noting that the recruitment work for the first half of the year saw a marked improvement in terms of the quality of the recruits, the circular, issued by the conscription office of the ministry, asked relevant agencies across the country to maintain the sound momentum and conduct the relevant work for the entire year with a high standard.

It stressed recruitment among the country's university graduates and certificated technicians graduating from relevant training schools and colleges.

The circular emphasized the importance of physical examination, education and political assessments during the process.

The conscription work is scheduled to start in mid-August.

China's military has extended its conscription from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2021.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)