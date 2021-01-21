Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China gears up for 2021 military recruitment

(Xinhua)    14:10, January 21, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A virtual conference was convened in Beijing Thursday to prepare for China's military recruitment this year.

The recruitment will be held in two rounds, one slated to start on Feb. 20 and end on March 31, while the other scheduled between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, according to a statement issued after the conference.

The recruitment drive is mainly targeted at college students, while other youths including eligible vocational school graduates will also be recruited, the statement noted.

The meeting stressed focusing on combat capabilities and called for strict epidemic prevention and control measures in the recruitment process.

Applicants can apply online through the website http://www.gfbzb.gov.cn/.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York