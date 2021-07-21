Seminar on study of Xi Jinping thought held

Xinhua) 12:20, July 21, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and also head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign, speaks at a seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

YINCHUAN, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Tuesday.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made a speech at the event, calling for efforts to thoroughly study and implement the important speech by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1.

Huang stressed the importance of hard work and solid results, calling for concrete efforts to work in a down-to-earth manner to bring still greater glory to the Party and the people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)