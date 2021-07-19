Nearly 1.46 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 16:40, July 19, 2021

Photo taken on June 1, 2021 shows vials of Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.46 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission announced on Monday.

