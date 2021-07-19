Home>>
Nearly 1.46 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:40, July 19, 2021
Photo taken on June 1, 2021 shows vials of Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.46 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Egypt to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian people in Gaza Strip
- Nearly 1.45 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China, Egypt mark joint production of 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in Egypt
- UK PM, chancellor to self-isolate after health secretary tests positive for COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.