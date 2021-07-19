Construction begins on world's first land-based commercial modular small reactor "Linglong 1"

July 19, 2021

Construction of the multipurpose modular small reactor technology demonstration project officially started at the Hainan Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant in south China's Hainan Province on July 13, 2021. The land-based commercial modular small reactor, the Linglong 1, is the first of its kind in the world, illustrating China's leading position in modular small reactor technology.

The project uses “Linglong 1” (ACP100) technology developed by China National Nuclear Corporation, another breakthrough in the company's independent innovation after “Hualong 1”, the third-generation pressurized water reactor. In 2016, “Linglong-1” became the world's first small reactor to pass the safety review by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Linglong-1" has a power generating capacity of 125,000 kilowatts, and will be capable of producing 1 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually once completed, meeting the needs of 526,000 households.

