Xi's address at APEC informal meeting boosts confidence in global fight against pandemic, economic recovery, say experts

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at an informal meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) held on Friday boosted confidence in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and world economic recovery, experts have said.

While addressing the Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) via video link, Xi called on APEC members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and boost global economic recovery.

Xi made a four-pronged proposal for Asia-Pacific cooperation, including strengthening international cooperation on COVID-19 response, deepening regional economic integration, pursuing inclusive and sustainable development, and seizing opportunities from scientific and technological innovation.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said Xi's speech is of great significance as it provides a feasible plan for the international community to cooperate in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery.

As to the negative impact of COVID-19 on the world economy, Lins said that only by promoting multilateralism can the global economy recover sooner, adding that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative will help enhance cooperation among countries along the routes.

Liu Ziyang, a professor at Kyonggi University in South Korea, said he was impressed by Xi's expounding on shared future for mankind.

"In the interlinked world, only by enhancing the sense of community, can people succeed in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale," Liu said.

Noting that the Asian region experienced its first negative economic growth in decades amid the pandemic, Liu said countries in the region are looking forward to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as "an engine for future economic development."

Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University Malaysia, said that "RCEP is a good opportunity to bring countries closer and more integrated," calling on member countries to ratify RCEP as soon as possible.

"By facilitating trade and reducing barriers, member countries are expected to enjoy significant economic benefits," she added.

Wayne Huang, principal of the Institute of Commercial Education New Zealand, expressed his belief that China will play an important role in promoting an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery in the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world.

"China's rapidly developing economy and its large consumer base provide a huge market for the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world," he said.

Reality shows that China's peaceful development is "an anchor of stability and a driving force for growth," he added.

