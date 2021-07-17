We Are China

China provides over 500 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries: Xi

Xinhua) 17:12, July 17, 2021

Airport workers unload the China-aided COVID-19 vaccine at the Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, March 25, 2021. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China has provided more than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other developing countries, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)