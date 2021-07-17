Home>>
China provides over 500 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries: Xi
(Xinhua) 17:12, July 17, 2021
Airport workers unload the China-aided COVID-19 vaccine at the Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, March 25, 2021. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China has provided more than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other developing countries, President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Party vital to great achievements
- Xi addresses APEC informal economic leaders' meeting via video link
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 44th session of World Heritage Committee
- Xi calls for deepened friendships, exchanges with other countries
- Full text: Remarks by Xi Jinping at the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.