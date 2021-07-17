China to provide another 3 bln USD in int'l aid: Xi

Xinhua) 17:09, July 17, 2021

Staff members unload China-donated Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Botswana, April 25, 2021. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China will provide another 3 billion U.S. dollars in international aid over the next three years to support COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.

