Xi opposes erecting walls, decoupling

Xinhua) 16:54, July 17, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for removing barriers, opening up and seeking integration.

Addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing, Xi stressed the importance of promoting the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.

"We must remove barriers, not erect walls. We must open up, not close off. We must seek integration, not decoupling," Xi said.

This is the way to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all, he said.

