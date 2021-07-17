Xi opposes erecting walls, decoupling
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for removing barriers, opening up and seeking integration.
Addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing, Xi stressed the importance of promoting the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.
"We must remove barriers, not erect walls. We must open up, not close off. We must seek integration, not decoupling," Xi said.
This is the way to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all, he said.
