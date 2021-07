We Are China

Scenery of Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:47, July 15, 2021

Photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows a view of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

