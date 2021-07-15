Home>>
Experts worldwide hail China's ecological conservation and appeal for more global cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:45, July 15, 2021
A global forum on ecological civilization was held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from July 12 to 13.
Experts worldwide hailed China's ecological conservation and appealed for more global cooperation.
