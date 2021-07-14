Suzhou to host badminton Sudirman Cup Finals in 2023

Xinhua) 12:48, July 14, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that Suzhou, China has been awarded the hosting rights of the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023.

Suzhou was due to host the World Mixed Team Championships in 2021, but with BWF unable to stage any tournaments in China this year, the event was switched to Vantaa in Finland, the world badminton governing body said in a statement.

Suzhou will now stage the 2023 edition of the Sudirman Cup with the original 2023 hosts India accepting the opportunity to host the World Championships in 2026.

BWF Secretary-General Thomas Lund said: "Suzhou has demonstrated great capabilities in planning for the 2021 edition and we look forward to bringing the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals back to China in 2023.

"We thank host organizers Suzhou, the Chinese Badminton Association, as well as the Badminton Association of India for their cooperation during this process."

