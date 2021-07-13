COVID-19 Delta variant spreading worldwide "at scorching pace": WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, addresses the 74th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2021. (WHO/Christopher Black/Handout via Xinhua)

At Monday's press conference, the WHO chief warned of the danger of easing measures while many countries in the world still lack vaccines for their population.

The virus variant first identified in India in October 2020 is continuing the spread around the world and has now been detected in 104 countries, he said.

GENEVA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday warned of the "devastating outbreaks" caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, saying that the new strain of the virus was infecting people "at a scorching pace."

"Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of COVID-19 globally," Tedros said at a virtual press conference from Geneva, adding that "after ten weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again."

"The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths."

Fans of England are seen during the final between England and Italy at the UEFA EURO 2020 in London, Britain, on July 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Leaders around the world have responded to the new rise in infections in markedly different ways, with countries such as France adopting new restrictions while others easing them. The United Kingdom (UK), for one, still intends to lift all restrictions on July 19.

At Monday's press conference, the WHO chief warned of the danger of easing measures while many countries in the world still lack vaccines for their population.

"The current collective strategy reminds me of a firefighting team taking on a forest blaze," he said. "Hosing down part of it might reduce the flames in one area, but while it's smoldering anywhere, sparks will eventually travel and grow again into a rolling furnace."

Tedros reiterated his call on governments to share vaccines, adding that "the world should battle together to put out this pandemic inferno everywhere."

People wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines during mass vaccination at Gelora Sepuluh November Stadium in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, July 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Kurniawan)

