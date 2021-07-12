Reception marks 20th anniversary of China-Russia friendly cooperation treaty

Xinhua) 09:09, July 12, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at a reception celebrating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Sunday attended a reception celebrating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

In his speech, Wang said that in the past 20 years, under the guidance of the treaty, the China-Russia ties have withstood challenges and risks and reached historical highs.

The two countries should deepen political mutual trust, boost pragmatic cooperation, intensify people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen strategic coordination to write a more exciting chapter in bilateral relations at a new historical starting point, said Wang.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that last month, the two heads of state issued a joint statement deciding to extend the treaty, setting more ambitious development goals for the cooperation between the two countries. He said Russia will work with China to do its utmost to achieve the new goals.

