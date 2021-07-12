China's Zhurong rover drives for over 410 meters on Mars

CGTN) 08:32, July 12, 2021

Photo/CCTV

China's Zhurong Mars probe drove for over 410 meters on the Red Planet, as of 20:00 BJT on Sunday, said China's National Space Administration (CNSA), adding the probe functions well.

Tianwen-1 orbiter, a relay communication satellite, has run for 353 days, said the CNSA.

China's Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain on the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.

