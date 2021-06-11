China unveils new Mars images showing national flag on red planet

Xinhua) 13:01, June 11, 2021

Photo released on June 11, 2021 by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows the Martian landscape. The China National Space Administration Friday released new images taken by the country's first Mars rover Zhurong, showing national flag on the red planet. The images were unveiled at a ceremony in Beijing, signifying a complete success of China's first mars exploration mission. The images include the landing site panorama, Martian landscape and a selfie of the rover with the landing platform. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The China National Space Administration (CNSA) Friday released new images taken by the country's first Mars rover Zhurong, showing national flag on the red planet.

The images were unveiled at a ceremony in Beijing, signifying a complete success of China's first mars exploration mission.

The images include the landing site panorama, Martian landscape and a selfie of the rover with the landing platform.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)