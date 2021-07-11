Global economy to recover faster in H2: report
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The global economy is likely to recover at a faster pace in the second half of this year, according to a report by the Bank of China (BOC).
In the relevant report on the economic and financial outlook for the third quarter, the BOC Research Institute said that it expects the global economy to grow by around 5.8 percent in 2021.
In the first half of 2021, production activities globally have gradually approached the pre-pandemic level, while recovery in consumption has also accelerated, which eased the imbalance between supply and demand, the report said.
The global economic recovery is likely to speed up in the second half of 2021, but regionally it will be an uneven process due to stronger policy support and faster vaccination in developed economies, it added.
