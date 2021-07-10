Exhibition marking CPC centenary receives great popularity in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 14:09, July 10, 2021

People visit an exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong, July 6, 2021. An exhibition held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has enjoyed great popularity in Hong Kong over the past week. The exhibition open from Saturday to Friday welcomed more than 70,000 individual visitors and 300 groups. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, July 9 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has enjoyed great popularity in Hong Kong over the past week.

The exhibition open from Saturday to Friday welcomed more than 70,000 individual visitors and 300 groups.

A middle school student surnamed Kwan visited the exhibition on Friday and said she wants to learn more about her country and the CPC.

"After the visit, I have a better understanding of the CPC's development in the past century and our country's rapid growth in emerging sectors, which makes me very optimistic about the future of our country," she said.

The exhibition tells the great achievements of the CPC in areas including politics, military and economy.

Zhang Chunsheng, who is responsible for organizing the exhibition, said it helps Hong Kong residents to know more about the CPC and he hopes to hold similar exhibitions in various other forms in local schools and communities in the future. Enditem

