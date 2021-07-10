National security law enables Hong Kong to open new chapter: legal experts

Xinhua) 15:38, July 10, 2021

HONG KONG, July 9 (Xinhua) -- As the national security law in Hong Kong has taken effect for a year, legal experts believe the law has contained violence and safeguarded the rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents, allowing the financial hub to emerge from unrest by ushering in a new chapter.

The law plugs loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, Lawrence Ma, chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation, said, adding that the law was enacted at the right time to offer a legal guarantee to Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The effectiveness of the national security law is obvious as it has navigated Hong Kong out of the predicament in 2019 to return to stability, Teresa Cheng, secretary for justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said.

Law enforcement authorities now have a law to follow when cracking down on crimes endangering national security, said Albert Wu, a practicing barrister.

With violent activities curbed, people's safety has been ensured, a stable business environment restored and social order re-established, which creates favorable conditions to improve Hong Kong's political system, Wu said.

Experts refuted false allegations that "the national security law damages people's freedom", pointing out that the law only targets a handful of criminals and protects the vast majority of Hong Kong residents.

The national security law emphasizes the protection of human rights while cracking down on crimes, Wu said, noting that there are a series of provisions concerning the protection of people's rights and freedom in the law.

Any rights have boundaries and cannot break the red line of national security, which is in line with international conventions and is also adopted by various countries in their legal practice, Ma said.

While Hong Kong has returned to peace and stability, experts still urged constant vigilance and continued efforts to fend off plots of local instigators and external forces.

Cautioning against lingering risks of social unrest and terrorism, Wu stressed that the government needs to address Hong Kong's entrenched social problems.

For a brighter future, Hong Kong should make use of the support from the mainland and give full play to its advantages to develop the economy so that people will lead a better life, Maggie Chan, founding president of the Small and Medium Law Firms, said.

