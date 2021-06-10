Home>>
China to build 20 national intangible cultural heritage museums
(Xinhua) 11:02, June 10, 2021
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China will build 20 national-level intangible cultural heritage museums during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to a plan recently released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The plan will improve facilities for carrying forward intangible cultural heritage, said the ministry.
The ministry is also encouraging the building of local-level intangible cultural heritage museums with unique ethnic, regional or industrial features.
The plan adds that private investment is welcome to launch facilities that help tourists learn about intangible cultural heritage.
