Transport networks connect more rural population in China

Xinhua) 13:32, June 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows a rural road winding through the mountains in Lingyun County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 35 million Chinese people in about 28,000 poverty-stricken villages have gained access to bus services in the past five years, said a report on China's transportation development.

The report centers on the development of a modern comprehensive transportation system in general. It was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for review.

From 2016 to 2020, people living in over 600 far-flung mountainous counties have benefited from shuttle services connecting them with railway stations nearby, the report said.

The building of airports in impoverished areas has also enabled rural dwellers to be more connected with the outside world as 82.6 percent of the poor get access to airplane services, it noted.

