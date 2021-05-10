China launches 300 new rural tourist routes

May 10, 2021

A woman walks among peach blossoms in Ridang Village of Baisong Town in Derong County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2021. Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Derong County. In recent years, the local government has taken advantage of the natural resources to develop rural tourism and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China has recently launched a total of 300 rural tour routes, allowing tourists to take a closer look at the country's poverty battle achievements and aid rural vitalization, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The new routes are among China's efforts to enrich rural tourism services and prepare for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Featuring a combination of revolutionary history and lush ecological environments, the routes will provide a glimpse into China's poverty eradication and rural vitalization achievements.

A tour route in Xiadang Township of Ningde City, east China's Fujian Province, will take visitors through the remote hilly area that now welcomes an annual total of 200,000 tourists.

The first quarter of 2021 saw China's rural tourist sites receive a total of 984 million visitors, up by 5.2 percent compared with the same period in 2019, according to estimations from a rural tourism monitoring center.

