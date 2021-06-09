We Are China

China's CPI up 1.3 pct in May

Xinhua) 10:27, June 09, 2021

A woman buys vegetables at a supermarket in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 11, 2021. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.3 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

