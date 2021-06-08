China's economy improves, businesses back to normal: auditor general

Xinhua) 10:38, June 08, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's economy improved and businesses gradually got back to normal in 2020 despite COVID-19 hits, Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office, said on Monday.

Entrusted by the State Council, Hou delivered an audit report on the enforcement of the central government's 2020 budget and other fiscal revenue and expenditure at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

China reduced the burden on market entities by over 2.6 trillion yuan (about 406.48 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, Hou said, adding that 11.86 million new urban jobs were created and more than 9.6 million people were relocated from inhospitable areas.

According to a random inspection of the over 231.43 billion yuan of fiscal funds of 43 central departments and their 439 subordinate units, the enforcement of the central government's 2020 budget and investment plans was good overall, said Hou.

In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to rectify problems pointed out by the audit, and this has produced notable results, Hou noted.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)